HONOLULU (AP) — Tropical Storm Olivia is dropping light rain on Maui and the Big Island as its outer rain bands approach the state.
Central Pacific Hurricane Center meteorologist Matthew Foster said Tuesday the storm could deposit 10 to 15 inches of rain on the islands, though some areas could get as much as 20 inches.
He says some places might be more blocked from the rainfall, depending on the wind direction.
Olivia was a couple of hundred miles east of Maui Tuesday morning.
Forecasters say the storm is heading west toward Maui County. Foster says it appears Maui County or Oahu will experience the worst effects.
Maui County spokesman Rod Antone says officials are worried about landslides in west Maui because brush fires during Hurricane Lane last month wiped out vegetation.