MEXICO CITY (AP) — Forecasters say a disturbance off the Central American coast is likely to grow into a tropical storm that could threaten parts of Mexico, Cuba and then the U.S. Gulf coast.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Michael is likely to form Sunday night and could reach the Gulf coast by Wednesday. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the western tip of Cuba, while a tropical storm watch has been called for the resort region of the Yucatan Peninsula from Tulum to Cabo Catoche.
Forecasters say they expect heavy rains, but don’t project it to reach hurricane force.
Meanwhile in the Pacific, Hurricane Sergio is projected to do a U-turn and near the Baja California Peninsula late next week.
