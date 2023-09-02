Tropical Storm Katia formed Saturday, becoming the latest named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center estimated that the storm had sustained winds of 50 mph, with higher gusts. The storm, which was about 660 miles north-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, is not expected to pose a threat to land.

In about two days, “the environment becomes quite dry, which should finish off any remaining thunderstorm activity, and Katia is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low at that time,” forecasters said Saturday morning.

It has been a busy week in the Atlantic.

Katia has joined several other systems: the remains of Hurricane Idalia, which is now a post-tropical cyclone that could bring tropical storm conditions to Bermuda through Saturday night; Hurricane Franklin, which became an “extratropical” cyclone Friday; Tropical Storm Jose, which was absorbed by Franklin; and Gert, which was a short-lived tropical storm that weakened last month and regenerated into a tropical storm Friday.

The Atlantic hurricane season started June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.