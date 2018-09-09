MIAMI (AP) — Officials say Tropical Storm Helene is approaching islands off the western coast of Africa.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sunday morning that it expects Helene to produce tropical storm conditions for parts of the Cabo Verde Islands on Sunday.

As of 5 a.m. EDT, the storm was located about 115 miles (185 kilometers) southeast of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. The storm’s maximum sustained winds are 65 mph (100 kph) and it is moving west at 14 mph (22 kph).

Officials say heavy rainfall on the islands could produce life-threatening flash floods.

A tropical storm warning and hurricane watch are in effect for the Cabo Verde islands of Santiago, Fogo, and Brava.