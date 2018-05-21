WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who owns a trophy-hunting company has been sentenced to five years of probation for illegally importing deer into Kansas.

The U.S. attorney’s office announced Monday that 48-year-old Robert McConnell also was fined $30,000 and banned from doing business in Kansas. The Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, man owns Horseshoe Hill Outfitters, which advertised “big game hunting adventures” in Kansas, Pennsylvania, New Mexico and Ontario.

Prosecutors say he violated an act that regulates the trade of wildlife, fish and plants. In two counts, McConnell admitted to importing deer that weren’t from an accredited herd, weren’t officially identified and didn’t have a certificate of veterinary inspection. In two others, he admitted to importing domesticated deer.