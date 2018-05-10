BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts State Police troopers union is challenging the use of GPS tracking devices in their cruisers.

Use of GPS was implemented last week by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and state police commander Col. Kerry Gilpin in response to allegations that troopers have been paid for traffic enforcement shifts they did not work.

The Boston Globe reports that the union, the State Police Association of Massachusetts, filed a complaint last week with the Massachusetts Department of Labor Relations saying use of GPS tracking should be determined through collective bargaining.

The complaint alleges state officials “failed to bargain in good faith” and broke state law.

A spokesman for the agency says the use of GPS tracking in about 1,000 cruisers will continue “regardless of this attempt to slow the process.”

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com