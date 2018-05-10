BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts State Police troopers union is challenging the use of GPS tracking devices in their cruisers.
Use of GPS was implemented last week by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and state police commander Col. Kerry Gilpin in response to allegations that troopers have been paid for traffic enforcement shifts they did not work.
The Boston Globe reports that the union, the State Police Association of Massachusetts, filed a complaint last week with the Massachusetts Department of Labor Relations saying use of GPS tracking should be determined through collective bargaining.
The complaint alleges state officials “failed to bargain in good faith” and broke state law.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mormons severing all ties with Boy Scouts, ending long bond
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
- Freed detainees head home for big welcome, featuring Trump VIEW
- Scientists: Kilauea volcano may have explosive eruption VIEW
A spokesman for the agency says the use of GPS tracking in about 1,000 cruisers will continue “regardless of this attempt to slow the process.”
___
Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com