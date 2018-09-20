KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — Alaska troopers say they will begin issuing citations to people found stopping on bridges around Kodiak to watch bears.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports Kodiak Post Alaska State Troopers and Wildlife Troopers have received and responded to multiple calls this summer related to drivers and pedestrians stopping on bridges and roads to view bears.

Troopers say people might be fined if they’re walking on a highway, impeding traffic, or stopping and parking on bridges.

Lt. Cornelius Sims says this kind of behaviors happens every summer, but this is the first year the state Department of Transportation has posted signs on bridges on Kodiak Island.

Sims says this behavior poses dangers to traffic as well as the individual.

___

Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com