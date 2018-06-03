SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities in Sioux Falls say two troopers suffered minor injuries while trying to arrest a suspect accused of fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

KELO-TV reports that the troopers were hurt about 2 a.m. Sunday after one of the officers intentionally rammed the suspect vehicle and the suspect took off on foot. One trooper was injured trying to tackle the suspect. Another trooper was bitten by a police dog that was released at the scene.

Two patrol vehicles were damaged in the pursuit.

