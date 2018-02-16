MAYFIELD, N.Y. (AP) — State police say a woman faces driving while intoxicated charges after she drove drunk to the police station to pick up her brother who had also been charged with DWI.

Troopers in Fulton County say 50-year-old Scott Vosburgh was charged after a single-vehicle crash early Thursday when his blood alcohol content measured .29 percent, more than three times the legal limit. His sister, 51-year-old Kimberly Ledoux, drove to the Mayfield barracks to pick him up.

Troopers say Ledoux appeared to be intoxicated and a breath test showed her blood alcohol content to be .22 percent, nearly three times the legal limit. She was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated.

The siblings were released to another person who was sober.

It could not be determined if they have lawyers to comment.