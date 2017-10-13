ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a body was found in the debris of a Two Rivers home that burned in a fire.
Troopers say the death is a possible suicide.
Troopers were notified of the fire on Chena Hot Springs Road shortly after 5 a.m. Friday.
Troopers say a positive identification of the body has not been made.
