KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Two Soldotna hikers who crossed the Harding Ice Field became stranded when they reached an open river on their way out.

Kenai radio station KSRM reports Alaska State Troopers on Monday afternoon sent a helicopter to pick up Donald Joachim and Benjamin Nabinger near the Skilak (SKEE-lak) River Delta.

The men started their hike in Seward.

Troopers say they were carrying adequate food, water and shelter but were not prepared to cross the Skilak River because of recent thawing.

A trooper helicopter picked up the hikers and transported them in good health to the Soldotna Airport.