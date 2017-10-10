ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers investigating a fatal traffic-stop shooting by a Seward police officer say the shooting occurred after the driver tried to take off in the patrol vehicle.

That is among the new details released Tuesday by troopers, who are continuing to investigate the incident.

Troopers say Officer Matthew “Eddie” Armstrong made a traffic stop and came into contact with 41-year-old Micah McComas of Chugiak early the morning of Oct. 1 in a grocery store parking lot in Seward.

According to troopers, the stop turned into a drug investigation and McComas was placed in the back of the patrol vehicle in handcuffs.

Troopers say McComas managed to get in the front seat and tried to drive away. Troopers say Armstrong tried to stop McComas and also fatally fired his weapon.