BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Authorities in Bethel have identified a woman who died after a boat crash.
Alaska State Troopers on Thursday recovered the body of a woman floating face-down in the Kuskokwim River just south of the village of Napakiak (nah-PAK-ee-ak).
The state medical examiner on Friday positively identified 25-year-old Holly Mayeda as the victim.
She was last seen in a boat with 28-year-old Stacey Hoagland of Akiak (AK-ee-ak).
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- California professor, writer of confidential Kavanaugh letter, speaks out about her allegation of sexual assault
- Kavanaugh willing to talk to panel, arrives at White House
- Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction
- 2 dancers fired by NYC Ballet over nude photo accusations
- Trump’s China tariffs would hit more than 1,000 products
Hoagland is missing and search efforts continue.
Searchers on Friday located their boat submerged across from the Bethel boat launch.