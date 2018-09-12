FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A woman who died in a fire outside Fairbanks has been positively identified.
Alaska State Troopers say 35-year-old Sarah Monroe of Fairbanks died Aug. 25.
Troopers that afternoon received notice that a fire was burning a trailer in Ester, a Parks Highway community southwest of Fairbanks.
The Ester Volunteer Fire Department, other fire units and the state fire marshal responded to the fire.
Responders found a body in the burned trailer and the state medical examiner positively identified Monroe.
Troopers say an investigation continues.