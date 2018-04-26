ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A driver who led Alaska State Troopers on a chase that reached up to 120 mph was hospitalized after he threatened to jump from a highway overpass once the chase ended.

The incident began early Thursday on the Glenn Highway before moving to the Parks Highway..

Troopers engaged the vehicle near the Knik River bridge, where the driver was traveling about 100 mph. Instead of pulling over, he increased his speed.

Troopers deployed spike strips at Trunk Road, and one of the driver’s tires deflated. He came to a stop on top of the Seward Meridian overpass.

While negotiations were going on, a trooper was able to sneak up from behind him and grab him.

The man was sent to a hospital for a welfare check. Charges have been referred to the district attorney.