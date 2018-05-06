SHILOH, S.C. (AP) — Officials say they’re trying to figure out why a man was lying on a South Carolina highway before being hit by a car and killed.

The State newspaper of Columbia reported the pedestrian was struck early Sunday morning on a Sumter County highway.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern says the pedestrian was lying in the northbound lane of SC-53 and was wearing dark clothing that made him almost invisible to the motorist.

WIS reports that the county coroner identified the victim as 51-year-old Reggie Fulwood of Lynchburg. The motorist was not injured.

