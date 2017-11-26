MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police have investigated more than 400 crashes, two fatal, during this holiday weekend’s Thanksgiving enforcement period.
Police said Sunday that of the 428 accidents, 61 injuries were reported. Troopers made 46 DUI arrests and issued more than 800 speeding violations.
The more recent of the two fatal crashes occurred Saturday morning on Interstate 91 in Cromwell. A 50-year-old driver was killed.
Increased patrols started Wednesday and will end around midnight Sunday. Troopers have been focusing on drunken driving violations and aggressive drivers.
