LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a Hankinson man who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Richland County.

The Highway Patrol says 44-year-old Randolph Roeder failed to negotiate a curve on state Highway 11 near Lidgerwood about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. He was thrown from the bike when it went into the ditch, and died at the scene.