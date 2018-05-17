WHITTIER, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers have released the name of the pilot killed in a crash near Whittier.
Troopers say the man killed was 31-year-old Brett Andrews of Anchorage.
The Rescue Coordination Center late Saturday morning notified troopers that an emergency locator transmitter had been activated in the Whittier area.
Crews on RCC and Coast Guard helicopters found the crash site and confirmed the pilot was dead.
A trooper helicopter and members of Alaska Mountain Rescue Group reached the crash site Sunday morning and recovered the pilot’s body, which was released to the state medical examiner.