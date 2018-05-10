KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — A 55-year-old man who sustained injuries aboard a fishing vessel in the Bering Sea has died.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Wednesday that Christopher O’Callaghan suffered bruising and internal injuries resulting in his death after a slack line suddenly went taut and struck him in the chest aboard the 95-foot (29-meter) F/V Ocean Hunter.

The Alaska State Troopers’ dispatch says O’Callaghan was on the deck while the vessel was tied off to another vessel in the open sea, transferring fish, when the incident happened.

Troopers say several crewmembers witnessed the injury. Spokeswoman Megan Peters says the death appears to have been accidental.

Officials are still looking into how the incident occurred.

___

Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com