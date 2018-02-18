Share story

By
The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities say a Texas trooper has been shot and wounded while pursuing a suspect.

The San Antonio Express-News reports the trooper pulled a man over Sunday afternoon in Guadalupe County. The Department of Public Safety says the man gave false information and a scuffle began as the trooper tried to arrest him.

The suspect got back in his vehicle and fled west into San Antonio.

DPS spokesman Trooper Deon Cockrell says a department helicopter spotted the suspect, and the trooper was able to track him back down and pursue him. At one point, the suspect drove onto a highway and started traveling in the wrong direction.

Most Read Stories

Sale! Save up to 90% on subscriptions!

The suspect eventually stopped his vehicle and got out. Cockrell says the man and the trooper exchanged gunfire and were both hit.

Details about their conditions weren’t immediately released.

___

Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com

The Associated Press