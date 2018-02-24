BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say a trooper shot a person he was trying to arrest near an exit ramp of Interstate 93 in Boston while police were trying to control a large group of people on motor bikes.

The Boston Globe reports the injured person was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. It happened Saturday evening near I-93 south.

State police spokesman David Procopio says in a statement that while trying to arrest the suspect, the trooper “was in fear for his safety and discharged his weapon.”

Authorities did not identify the suspect or say if other arrests were made.

