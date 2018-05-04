OAKFIELD, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say a man was shot and wounded by a trooper while being arrested in the town of Oakfield.
Troopers say the shooting took place just after 11 a.m. Friday when a team of three troopers attempted to arrest the man at a store.
Maine Public Safety Department spokesman Steve McCausland said there was an “armed confrontation” between the man and one of the troopers. He said the injured man was being treated at a hospital in Houlton.
The Maine attorney general’s office investigating the incident. The names of the wounded man and trooper weren’t immediately released.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Volcanic 'curtain of fire' sends people fleeing Hawaii homes VIEW
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far