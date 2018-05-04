OAKFIELD, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say a man was shot and wounded by a trooper while being arrested in the town of Oakfield.

Troopers say the shooting took place just after 11 a.m. Friday when a team of three troopers attempted to arrest the man at a store.

Maine Public Safety Department spokesman Steve McCausland said there was an “armed confrontation” between the man and one of the troopers. He said the injured man was being treated at a hospital in Houlton.

The Maine attorney general’s office investigating the incident. The names of the wounded man and trooper weren’t immediately released.