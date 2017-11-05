ROXBURY, N.J. (AP) — State police say a crash on a major highway in northern New Jersey has left a trooper and another person hospitalized.

The accident occurred around 5:20 a.m. Sunday on Route 80, near milemarker 31.8 in Roxbury. Authorities say the trooper was on duty when his car was struck from behind by another vehicle.

The trooper and the other driver were both being treated for undisclosed injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Their names have not been released.

Authorities say it did not appear that any other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.