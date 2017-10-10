ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A state police sergeant helped pull a couple from their burning SUV after it crashed on the Atlantic City Expressway.

Sgt. James Mitchell was eastbound when he saw the Nissan Pathfinder strike a concrete barrier around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Mitchell activated his overhead lights to stop traffic in the highway’s left lane. He then approached the SUV, which was fully engulfed in smoke and flames.

Mitchell helped the driver remove his seatbelt and get out, then returned to the SUV when the man said his wife was still inside.

Mitchell initially couldn’t get her out because her feet were caught under the dashboard. But he grabbed her from underneath her arms and forcibly pulled her through the window.

The woman suffered injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. Her husband wasn’t hurt.