KINGWOOD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey state trooper says he pulled over a man for a routine traffic stop and was reunited with the now-retired police officer who helped his mother deliver him as an infant.
The Asbury Park Press reports Trooper Michael Patterson was on patrol Friday when he pulled over Matthew Bailly for a tinted window violation. The two men talked and Bailly mentioned he used to be a police officer in Piscataway where Patterson grew up.
Matthew Bailly was on-duty in Piscataway 27 years ago when he was called to the home of Karen Patterson, who had gone into labor. He helped her deliver Michael Patterson.
The New Jersey State Police said Wednesday that Bailly wasn’t ticketed.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Handbag designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide VIEW
- Wyoming record-breaking largemouth bass caught
- Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes overnight VIEW
- Democrats poised to claim ballot slots in nearly all House districts in California
- Oregon man broke woman's arm, knocked out her fiancee in road rage attack, police say
___
Information from: Asbury Park (N.J.) Press, http://www.app.com