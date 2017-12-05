EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say a trooper who was critically injured in a roadside confrontation has been released from the hospital as he continues to recover.
State Police wrote in a Facebook posting Monday that Cpl. Seth Kelly has been sent home from the hospital after nearly a month there.
Officials say Kelly, a 13-year veteran, was helping another trooper arrest a man they suspected of driving under the influence of marijuana when a fight broke out Nov. 7. Kelly was shot in the neck, shoulder area and leg during the fight.
The suspect, 22-year-old Daniel Clary, was shot several times and hospitalized. He has since been released into police custody.
Clary is facing charges including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault.