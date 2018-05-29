NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Chicago-based media company tronc, Inc. says it has acquired all of The Virginian-Pilot Media Companies, which publishes Virginia’s largest daily newspaper, for $34 million in cash.

tronc, the successor company to Tribune Publishing, said Tuesday that the acquisition from Landmark Media Enterprises includes The Virginian-Pilot newspaper, PilotOnline.com, and Pilot Targeted Media.

As part of the deal, tronc also acquired The Virginian-Pilot’s real estate portfolio, including its headquarters in downtown Norfolk, its printing and distribution facilities in Virginia Beach and satellite offices in Norfolk and North Carolina.

tronc’s other media holdings include the Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, South Florida’s Sun-Sentinel, Virginia’s Daily Press, The Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, Hartford Courant, and The San Diego Union-Tribune.