WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — Trinity Health is launching a new air ambulance service in Williston.
The health care provider says it will be an extension of its NorthStar Criticair helicopter and airplane service based in Minot. The air ambulance is staffed around the clock by an on-call flight crew which includes a pilot, paramedic and critical care nurse.
The Minot Daily News says Trinity Health is collaborating with Executive Air Taxi Corp. to provide the aircrafts, pilots and maintenance expertise.
Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com