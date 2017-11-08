MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Trinity Health has received approval from the Ward County Commission to issue up to $380 million in bonds to finance a new hospital and medical park in southwest Minot.

Trinity President and CEO John Kutch says the money will be used in combination with operating funds and private philanthropy to finance construction of the health care complex.

The County Commission in August also approved up to $63 million for Trinity Health to refinance existing long-term debt at a lower interest rate, and to cover preliminary construction costs.

The Minot Daily News reports that Trinity Health hopes to issue bonds before the end of the year and start construction in the spring.

