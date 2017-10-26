PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — TriMet has released details about its plan to memorialize victims of the deadly stabbing aboard a train last spring.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday that a 4-by-6-foot plaque is going to be installed at Hollywood Transit Center with text honoring the men killed, Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche, and the man who survived, Micah Fletcher.

Images of the initial memorial that sprouted up at the transit center will be included in the plaque.

Designer John Larsen will create the plaque out of porcelain enamel and steel.

The agency also has commissioned a mural reminiscent of the chalk messages left at the site after the attack, but the painting is intended to be temporary.

Thirty-five-year-old Jeremy Christian was arrested in connection to the stabbing. He has a bail hearing scheduled for Nov. 15.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com