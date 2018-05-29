JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Trident Seafoods has sent a team with Alaska Gov. Bill Walker’s trade mission to China to develop a new strategy for getting its products in Chinese stores and markets.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reports that the company has been selling Alaska-born seafood in China for 20 years. But Chinese consumers probably don’t know their seafood has been coming from Alaska because the company sells the seafood primarily as a commodity.

Trident wants to reach those people directly to let them know that they’re eating wild seafood from Alaska and to tell them where they can go to buy it again.

Part of the new strategy involves the digital platform JD.com, an e-commerce company from which customers can order something wild from an Alaska seafood company online and get it shipped to them.