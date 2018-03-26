HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The chairmen of Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes are warning the casino revenue-sharing agreements they have with the state could be at risk if lawmakers push ahead with a modified bill that could lead to other entities opening casinos.

In a letter released Monday, the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan leaders said the legislation “sets up a process that will ultimately lead to the end” of the agreements, which require the tribes provide the state with 25 percent of slot machine revenue generated at their two casinos.

In return, the tribes get exclusive rights to operate video slots and casino games.

The tribes paid the state nearly $271 million last fiscal year.

Attorney General George Jepsen has said the bill doesn’t risk the agreements because a new casino isn’t authorized.