HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Leaders of Connecticut’s two federally recognized Indian tribes are urging lawmakers to make a key change to last year’s legislation that gave them an initial go-head to build a satellite casino near the Massachusetts border.

Mohegan Tribal Chairman Kevin Brown and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman Rodney Butler met Wednesday with Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM’-oh-wits), one week before the General Assembly will adjourn.

Brown says the tribes want lawmakers to strip a provision requiring the U.S. Department of Interior approve proposed amendments to the casino revenue-sharing agreements between the state and the tribes, who currently operate two southeastern Connecticut casinos. The federal agency has taken no action, putting the tribes’ planned satellite casino in East Windsor in limbo.

Attorney General George Jepsen maintains federal approval is necessary.