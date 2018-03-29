WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has sued the federal government and Winslow over the death of a tribal member shot by a police officer for the northern Arizona city.

The tribe filed its lawsuit this week in U.S. District Court on behalf of Loreal Tsingine’s (SIN’-uh-jin-ee) daughter.

Authorities say the 27-year-old Tsingine had posed a threat to a now-former Winslow officer when she was shot five times on a sidewalk two years ago.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office cleared the officer in the shooting. The U.S. Department of Justice reviewed the case but said it couldn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt the officer willfully used excessive force.

The lawsuit alleges violations of civil and constitutional rights, and seeks unspecified damages.

The Justice Department and the city declined comment Wednesday.