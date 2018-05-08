GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — A Native American tribe in northern Nevada is trying to reclaim land that is part of a ski resort and golf course properties.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California wants to ask Congress for over 370 acres of federal land in Incline Village, on the north shore of Lake Tahoe.

The tribe is duplicating a request from the quasi-public agency that operates the Diamond Peak Ski Resort and the Incline Village Championship Golf Course.

Incline Village and Washoe County officials have been working to shift federal land to private or local government ownership.

Tribal chairman Neil Mortimer says tribal officials recently learned about the plan. He says they believe that if federal land will be transferred, “it should be returned to its original owners.”

___

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com