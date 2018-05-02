CAMERON, Ariz. (AP) — Dozens of horses have died on tribal land in northern Arizona, apparently after getting trapped in a muddy stock pond.

Navajo Nation spokesman Mihio Manus said Wednesday that 111 horses died in the pond over the past week. Officials are trying to determine how best to deal with the carcasses.

The stock pond near Cameron typically is one of the last in the region to dry up. But Manus says drought conditions left it without much water from runoff this year.

Photos show clusters of horses with dried mud on their bodies.

Manus says foul play is not suspected.

The tribe has struggled over the years with how to manage large populations of feral horses. Individual Navajo communities can request roundups, but public outcry has halted such efforts in the past.