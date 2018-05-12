NEW TOWN, N.D. (AP) — A police dog is on the loose in western North Dakota.

Three Affiliated Tribes Police Department says Tigris the Belgian Malinois (MAL-uh-NWAH) was reported missing on Thursday near the junction of state Highways 22 and 23 in New Town on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

KFYR-TV reports Tigris is 3 ½ years old and was last seen wearing his metal “choke chain” collar.

Officers say there is reward for the dog’s safe return.

