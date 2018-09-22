FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A lawyer says four Native Americans who claimed they were sexually abused while enrolled in a now-defunct Mormon church foster program decades ago have filed paperwork to dismiss their cases after reaching financial settlements.
Craig Vernon, an attorney who represented the tribal members, says the terms are confidential and include no admission of wrongdoing.
Allegations have been made against the church by more than a dozen tribal members from the Navajo Nation and Crow Tribe of Montana.
Four cases recently were settled, three were settled last year and others reached agreements out of court.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Patti Davis: Why I don't recall all the details of my sexual assault
- GOP, Kavanaugh accuser in standoff over her Senate testimony WATCH
- Memory's frailty may be playing role in Kavanaugh matter
- In 1992, Cory Booker admitted to groping a high school classmate and issued a call for sexual respect
One case remains in Washington state.
A spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Eric Hawkins, declined comment. He says the settlement agreement prohibits any discussion about the terms.