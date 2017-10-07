BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former Standing Rock Sioux tribal leader has been sentenced to 30 years in sexually abusing a girl.

The Bismarck Tribune reports 54-year-old Robert Fool Bear was sentenced Friday in federal court. He was found guilty in April guilty on four counts related to sexual abuse of a child.

Authorities say Fool Bear repeatedly raped the girl for four years. He maintained that the girl made up the story.

A small number of people attended the sentencing hearing, including Fool Bear’s wife, Rhonda Krein Fool Bear.

She signed a plea deal in July with federal prosecutors in which she admitted not alerting law enforcement. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop a charge alleging that she lied at the trial of her husband.

Her sentencing is scheduled for December.

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com