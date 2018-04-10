RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — More than 150 tribal leaders from the Great Plains to the Rocky Mountains are gathered in Rapid City for an economic summit with a focus on youth.
The second annual Great Plains Tribal Leader’s Economic Summit includes students from Pine Ridge schools. KOTA-TV reports organizers say they want to get the leaders of tomorrow involved today.
Oglala Sioux President Scott Weston says economic development in Indian Country is key to the future as well as giving tribal members the opportunity to think for themselves.
The conference runs all day Tuesday and Wednesday at the Ramkota Hotel.
___
Information from: KOTA-TV, http://www.kotatv.com