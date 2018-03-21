RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Concern over whether a South Dakota site has historic, cultural and religious significance to Native Americans has further stalled a company’s plan to mine for uranium.
The Rapid City Journal reports that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued a license in 2014 to Powertech, which has been pursuing a project to drill for uranium near Edgemont for 13 years. The license is one of many regulatory approvals the project needs.
But the Oglala Sioux Tribe argues that the license was improperly approved without an adequate survey of tribal cultural resources.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued a letter last week proposing a cultural resource survey process and requesting a company response by March 30.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Teen shoots girl in Maryland school, killed in confrontation VIEW
- Austin bombing suspect blows himself up as SWAT moves in VIEW
- Package bound for Austin explodes at Texas FedEx facility; second package recovered
- Ex-Playboy model sues to break silence on Trump
- White House celebrates birthday as Barron Trump turns 12
A federal appeals court is also considering the tribe’s request for a review of the commission’s actions.
___
Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com