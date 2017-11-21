SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A jury may begin deliberations Tuesday on the fate of a Mexican man charged in the killing of a woman on a San Francisco pier — a case that became fodder in the national debate on immigration enforcement.

Closing arguments began Monday in the trial of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate.

Prosecutors argue he deliberately shot Kate Steinle while the defense says he was a hapless homeless man who found a stolen gun that went off by accident.

At the time of the 2015 killing, Garcia Zarate had been deported from the U.S. five times. He had just finished a federal prison sentence for illegal re-entry and was wanted for a sixth deportation.

Then-presidential candidate Donald Trump seized upon Steinle’s death to decry America’s loose borders.