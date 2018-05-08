GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A federal trial is underway in Great Falls in a fatal stabbing in East Glacier last summer.
William Arocha Jr. is charged with second-degree murder for stabbing 35-year-old Shane LaPlant more than two dozen times early on July 5, 2017.
Investigators say LaPlant arrived uninvited at Arocha’s father’s wedding party at about 3 a.m., and was soon in a fight with Arocha, his brother and his father. Prosecutors say Arocha Jr. stabbed LaPlant in the side.
Prosecutor said Monday that LaPlant left and Arocha followed him into a field where he repeatedly stabbed him.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- ‘Pele's the boss’: Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- Yes, those robocalls you’re ignoring are increasing; here's what you can do
Public defender Hank Branom said Arocha acted in self-defense because LaPlant was acting aggressively while under the influence of methamphetamine.
The trial could last three to five days.