LIBBY, Mont. (AP) — A trial is underway in northwestern Montana in the case of an Idaho woman charged with killing her former boyfriend on a rural road near Yaak in January 2017.
Sarah Carpenter’s husband testified this week that Carpenter shot and killed 31-year-old Travis Gillett after drugging, binding and abducting him from Pondera, Idaho.
The Western News reports Ezra Skinner testified he and Carpenter looked for possible places to throw Gillett into the river but that she eventually forced him to walk down an embankment and shot him.
Prosecutors say Carpenter reported Gillett missing and led law enforcement officers to his body, which she said she found while searching for him.
Defense attorney Greg Rapkoch told jurors Carpenter would testify Skinner abducted and killed Gillett because he believed Gillett had upset Carpenter so badly she had a miscarriage.
___
Information from: The Western News, http://www.thewesternnews.com