FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A Fairbanks jury is hearing testimony in the trial of a North Pole man charged with killing his 4-year-old son.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports 31-year-old Christopher Sadowski is charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of Christopher Sadowski Jr.
The boy died in May 2015.
Alaska State Trooper Sgt. Lee Bruce testified he viewed the boy’s bruised body and found 59 blunt force injuries and severe burns on the boy’s face and neck.
Sadowski told investigators he accidentally scalded the boy while washing his hair in the shower.
He said bruising occurred because the boy was active and clumsy.
An autopsy concluded the boy died of blunt force trauma and thermal burns.
Sadowski told Bruce his son became unresponsive two days after he was burned.
___
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com