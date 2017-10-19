ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Testimony is underway in the trial of a Rochester man charged with fatally stabbing his estranged wife and his college student daughter last fall.
Thirty-eight-year-old Patrick Brooks is on trial for two counts of second-degree murder in the slayings of Christie Brooks and 18-year-old Victoria Brooks, who was a freshman at Canisius College in Buffalo.
The women’s bodies were found the morning after Thanksgiving by another of Christie Brooks’ seven other children ranging in age from 6 to 16.
Prosecutors say Patrick Brooks stabbed both women to death in a third-floor bedroom after spending Thanksgiving with his family. Authorities say Christie Brook had started divorce proceedings a year earlier.
Patrick Brooks was on parole at the time of the slayings. His defense attorney says he has been wrongfully accused.