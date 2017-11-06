LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal jury in Las Vegas is due to begin hearing the trial of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, two of his sons and a co-defendant accused of leading an armed standoff in 2014 against government agents in a cattle grazing dispute.
Openings are set Tuesday in a case alleging the 71-year-old Bundy, sons Ryan and Ammon Bundy, and co-defendant Ryan Payne conspired to enlist a self-styled militia to defy government authority at the point of a gun.
The standoff near Bunkerville, Nevada, was an iconic moment in a decades-long turf battle about federal control of vast rangelands in the Western U.S.
Prosecutors say Bundy tried to instigate a “range war” to stop the enforcement of lawful court orders to round up his cows for decades of failing to pay grazing fees and penalties.
Most Read Stories
- ‘He’s not gonna shoot me over a 6-pack of beer’: Report details deadly shootout in April between Seattle police, suspect WATCH
- 26 killed in church attack in Texas' deadliest mass shooting VIEW
- Analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' dramatic 17-14 loss to Washington WATCH
- Not even a quack: Washington crushes rival Ducks in record-breaking win
- You and your dentist may have a bone to pick with Delta Dental | Op-Ed
Defense attorneys say the four men didn’t conspire with anyone, didn’t wield weapons and didn’t threaten anybody.