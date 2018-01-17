ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Jury selection has begun for the trial of four defendants in the slaying of one of two teenagers shot at an outdoor party following an all-star high school football game in northwestern Pennsylvania 2½ years ago.

The Erie Times-News reports that opening statements are scheduled Monday for the Erie County trial of 20-year-old Keshawn McLaurin, 20-year-old Jahaun Jones, 21-year-old Demond Mitchell and 22-year-old Stephen Russell.

They are charged in the July 2015 death of 16-year-old Shakur Franklin, who was killed by gunfire from a sport utility vehicle driving through the Erie party. Four other people were wounded.

Twenty-three-year-old Darion Eady is serving 23 to 47 years in the slaying of 16-year-old Elijah Jackson at the party. Eady wasn’t accused of being in the SUV.

