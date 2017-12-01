FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The public corruption trial of a former Arkansas senator will start next week after a federal judge denied a request to delay it.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that former Sen. Jon Woods and co-defendants Oren Paris III and Randell Shelton Jr. will stand trial in a reported kickback scheme. Woods faces 15 counts of fraud, all related to either wire or mail transfers of money.

Court records allege Paris, president of Ecclesia College, paid fees to Shelton’s consulting firm. Shelton then passed money to Woods and former state Rep. Micah Neal, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy in January. In return, the college received grants from the state General Improvement Fund.

The trial will start Monday after U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks denied the delay request on Thursday.

